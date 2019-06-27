Carolyn K. Cole

Brockport – Passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Don, and sons Daniel and James. She is survived by her daughter Diane Cole, son Phillip (Lisa) Cole, granddaughter Chelsey (Manny) Hernandez, sister Margaret Kame, sisters-in-law Lucy Nesbitt and Barbara Cole, special friends Peg and Jackie.

Carolyn worked as a nurse, and later volunteered at Lakeside Memorial Hospital for over 50 years.

Family will receive friends on Thursday June 27th from 4-6 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St., Brockport. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Nativity Church or the Brockport Lions Club.