Jean Dix Webster

Spencerport – Our beloved mother, age 89, passed on June 28, 2019 at Unity Hospital after a brief illness. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Gordon H. (Joe) Webster; 2 sons, Steven M. Webster & James R. (June M.) Webster; and daughter, Karen J. (Thomas J.) Standeven; grandchildren, James R. (Jeremy) Webster, Jr., Kristina J. (Kenneth) Holmes, Stephanie S. & Sara E. Standeven; her brother, Robert (Margie) Dix. She is predeceased by her parents, Franklin G. Dix (1932) and Vera Westfall Dix (1990). She was a member of Parma Baptist Church for over 50 years, worked for Spencerport School District and on the Election Board for many years.

Funeral Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Jean’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .