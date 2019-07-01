Marian Jean (Corwin) Rossiter

Churchville – She was the loving daughter of John and Bessie (Coleman) Corwin.

She married Raymond Rossiter on September 25th, 1943. After 58 years of marriage, she lost her husband Ray in 2001.

She is predeceased by her parents, John and Bessie Corwin, her three sisters, Thelma Corwin, Elizabeth (Betty) Selner, Ruth Snyder as well as her three brothers, Howard, Richard and Frank Corwin.

She is survived by her eight children, SueAnn (John) McGill, Linda (Ross) Baglio, Donna (Dave Livingston), Carol (Russ) Long, Rita (Robert Murphy), Doris Rossiter, Raymond (Kevin Curran), and Cindy (Ed) Kohl.

She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Marian was a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the Harvey C. Noone American Legion Post 954 for 60 years.

Friends and family may call at Walker Brothers Funeral Home on Main Street, Churchville, NY on Tuesday July 2nd from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at Walker Brothers in Churchville at 10 a.m. with internment immediately following at Creekside Cemetery, Churchville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Churchville Lion’s Club at PO Box 364, Churchville, NY 14428 in Marian’s memory.