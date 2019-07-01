Don't miss
- Parma Public Library to hold U.S. Census job recruitment eventPosted 1 day ago
- Graduation 2019Posted 5 days ago
- Have you registered to vote?Posted 1 week ago
- WWII plane rides available on weekends through OctoberPosted 1 week ago
- Apple Fest Photo Contest seeks garden scenesPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley invites local veterans to attend Patriot TripPosted 4 weeks ago
Patricia O. Anderson
By Admin on July 1, 2019
Gates – Saturday, June 22, 2019. Survived by her husband, Paul; children, Niel and Emma. For more information go to: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com