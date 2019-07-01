Chili – R. Thomas Holmes passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019.

Born in Waterloo, NY, February 9, 1940, Tom was the son of the late Dr. W. Raymond Holmes and Jeanne Warnock Holmes. He resided in the Rochester area for 50 years.

Tom was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Syracuse University, where rowed crew, and received his degree in Business Administration. He served as a Lieutenant in the U. S. Army and flew Bell UH-1 (“Huey”) helicopters in the 114th Aviation Company in Vietnam, where he earned his Air Medal and 18 Oak Leaf Clusters (200+ missions). He later worked for Eastman Kodak for almost 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-mother, Lorraine Parrish Holmes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Mary Lou Denny (Andrews) Holmes; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Karen Holmes of Ringoes, NJ; son Steven Holmes of Macedon, NY; blended family daughter Leslie Andrews and son David Andrews; sister Judith and “Bernie” Remas; sister Beverly and Gilbert Jones; grandchildren Kyle Holmes, Daniel Holmes, Megan Head (Sgt. Darius Head), Dylan Holmes, Travis Holmes, and Thomas Andrews; and four great-grandchildren.

A Military Memorial Service will be held at VFW Post 8495, 300 Macedon Center Rd, Fairport, NY from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, July 14. The burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated. More information may become available at the Leo Bean Funeral Home website.