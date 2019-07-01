Don't miss
Ryan P. Maher
By Admin on July 1, 2019
Chili – Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at age 31. Predeceased by his grandparents, Gordon and Margaret Scott, William and Arline Maher. Survived by his loving wife, Sophie; parents, Mark and Lynn; sister, Taylor; father and mother-in-law, Mark and Ann Kettleborough of Clifton Reynes, England; beloved cats, Mocchi and Nico; several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4 PM. Funeral Service, Monday 5 PM at Parkminster Church, 2710 Chili Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Pride of NY or Arc of Monroe.