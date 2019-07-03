James Albert Mullen

Hilton – Peacefully June 29, 2019. Jim Mullen, 90. He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor and his daughter, Karen Floyd. Survived by his wife, Saralynne and his son, Glenn (Jana) Mullen; grandchildren, Bennett (Christina) Floyd, James (Alea) Floyd; great-grandsons, Spencer & Russell Floyd; brothers, Kenneth & Thomas Mullen; step-children, Michele Spring-Moore, Steven (Cheri) Moore; son-in-law, Robert Floyd; step-grandson, Jason (Tina) Smith; sisters-in-law, Kathy Pittaway and Shirley Mullen; many nieces, nephews and friends. Also predeceased by his parents, John & Laura Mullen; his siblings, Katherine Mullen, John, Gerald, William, Richard & Charles Mullen. Jim was Past Chief of Hilton Fire Dept. and a former Fire Marshall and Building Inspector for Parma.

No prior calling. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, MONDAY, July 15th at 7 PM at Hilton Baptist Church after which Jim’s family will receive friends in the Lloyd room of the church. Private Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Hilton Fire Dept. or Hilton Baptist Church in his memory.