Mary E. Caskey “Betsy”
By Admin on July 8, 2019
Hilton – July 5, 2019, at age 52. Predeceased by her father, John George and her brother, Thomas George. Survived by her mother, Sharon George; husband, Zane Caskey; sons, Brandon and Colin Peterson; brother, Michael (Jessica) George; niece and nephew, Avery and Tyler George; and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hilton. Interment at the convenience of the family at Falls Cemetery. Verona St. Animal Society, 184 Verona St., Roch., NY 14608. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.