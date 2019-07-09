HOLLEY – Michael R. Boccaccio, age 79, died July 7, 2019 in Highland Hospital following a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Survived by his wife of almost 36 years Sharon, son: Bobby (Mary) Boccaccio, daughter: Colleen (Andrew) Young, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law: Robert Orto, Jr., sister-in-law: Jean Orto, several nieces, nephews, cousins.

No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial, THURSDAY 11 a.m.- Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St., Brockport. Interment-Creekside Cemetery-Churchville. Memorials to a charity of choice . Arrangements-Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc.- Holley.

To share a special memory of Michael, please visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com