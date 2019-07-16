George H. Frank

Greece, New York – On July 13, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Florence L.; 2 daughters, Catherine Spoto, and Muffy Winkelmann. He is survived by 4 grandchildren, Tina (Frank) Spano, Lisa Valcore, Amy (Jim) Coon, Michele (Bob) Beeley; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 2 sons-in-law, Sebastian Spoto, Herbert Winkelmann; several nieces & nephews. Member of Greece Post #468. Retiree of Eastman Kodak Co. Navy Veteran of WWII.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 2-5 pm. Prayers, Thursday 8:15 am at the funeral home, followed by Funeral Mass 9 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park. Interment, Falls Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions to Sacred Heart Cathedral in his memory.