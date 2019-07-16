Sharon E. Neal

Chili – Passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019 at age 78. Predeceased by her birth mother, Theresa (Radl) Grant; and parents, Clarence and Lala Grant. Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William; children, Karen (Winfield) Chasmar, Lisa (Richard) Kunz; grandchildren, Molly, Marissa and Melanie Chasmar, Allison and Sara Kunz; twin sister, Maralyn “Terry” Walsh; close cousin, Barbara Gambell; niece, nephew and many dear friends. Sharon was a school teacher at Churchville-Chili School District, Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Daycare and Pearce Memorial Nursery School. The family wants to give special thanks to the staff at Cottage Grove Memory Care in N.Chili for their compassionate, loving care.

Friends are invited to her Memorial Service Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 AM at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2415 Chili Ave. Private interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rochester Presbyterian Home, 256 Thurston Rd., Rochester, NY 14619.