Kenneth L. Kruppner

Bergen – Passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at the age of 61.

Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth & James Kruppner and brother, David Kruppner. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Kruppner; daughters, Susan (Steven) Kuszlyk, Katherine Mullen, Kelly Kruppner (Brandon Sprague), grandchildren, Alexander & Anastasia Kuszlyk, Savannah and Sophie Gilman, brothers, Steve (Nancy) Kruppner, Keith (Robin) Kruppner, Stan (Sheila) Kruppner; sister-in-law, Judy Kruppner; also dear friends, Darlene and Tim Baum.

Ken worked at Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, as well as, Kodak for many years as a product designer. He loved his family with all his heart, loved his work, friends, the Buffalo Bills, and coaching soccer and basketball.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21,2019 from 11 AM -2 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where a funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Wilmot Cancer Center Hematology Department, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.