Arthur Richard LaPietra

Brockport – Passed peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the VA Hospital at the age of 86. He served proudly in the US Army during the Korean War. Art is survived by his wife of 67 years Teresa (Mazza) LaPietra, children Catherine (Curt) Tucker, Elaine Wyse, James LaPietra and Michele (Dan) Viola, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by sons Arthur and John.

Art raised all 6 of his children in Hilton before retiring from his computer programming position at Kodak in 1985. He later moved to Tampa, FL and then Huntsville, AL. His final years were spent back in the Rochester area.

Throughout his life, Art had a passion for gardening, bocce, euchre, tennis, and telling jokes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Greece Assembly of God. A joint Celebration of Life service for father and son will be held Sunday, July 28th at 4:00 pm @ Greece Assembly of God (750 Long Pond Rd). Fellowship with friends and family immediately following.