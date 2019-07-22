Eugene W. Zilinski

Hilton – July 17, 2019, age 88. Gene was predeceased by his parents; his 4 older siblings – Charles, Emma, Clara & Jane; and his beloved wife of 49 years, Eleanor (2005). He is survived by his daughter, Del Ann (“Squirt”); sister-in-law, Janet Roe; several nieces & nephews; and many friends, including those at Lifetime Assistance.

Gene was born & raised in Rochester, NY. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, and a long-time retiree of the Eastman Kodak Company.

He enjoyed his family, gardening, golf, watching Buffalo Bills football, going for long car rides, and most recently bingo!

Gene was fun-loving. He was a kind & gracious man, with an infectious wit & charm; that he used to make people of all ages laugh. He was filled with deep human compassion & kindness, especially so for people with disabilities. He will be forever missed by those he loved and leaves behind.

To his friends and staff at Unity’s Hamlet Assisted Living (past 2 years) and Mill Landing Memory Care (final 2 weeks), we THANK YOU and are deeply grateful for your never-ending compassion, loving care and patience. You helped bring joy and fun to his final years!

There will be no prior calling hours. Private Inurnment, Parma Union Cemetery, Hilton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Assistance or Honor Flight of Rochester in Gene’s name.