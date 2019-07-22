Frederick T. Batz

Chili – Suddenly on July 12, 2019, at age 72. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Margaret; daughters, April (Gerald) Hurley, Robyn (Jeremy) McDonald; proud grandfather of Madison and Patrick Hurley and Sydney and Logan McDonald.

Private Ceremony at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lollypop Farm or the American Diabetes Assocation.