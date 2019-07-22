Bergen – Jerold Morgante, July 13, 2019, age 78. Survived by his loving wife, Noreen; sons, Jeffrey (Janai) & Scott (Laurie) Morgante; brothers, Charles (Melissa), John, Sam (Noelle) and Tony Morgante; grandchildren, Joseph Normand, Samantha & Jacob Morgante. Predeceased by his sister, Carol Sheffield.

Friends and family are invited to call Monday, July 22nd, 1 – 3 p.m. at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Donations can be made in memory of Jerry to Western New York HEROES at WNYHeroes, Inc., 8205 Main Street Suite 1, Williamsville, NY 14221.