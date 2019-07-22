Paul J. Folino

N. Chili – Wednesday, July 17, 2019 peacefully at St. Ann’s Home, age 95. Predeceased by his parents, Armenio and Mary Folino. Survived by sister, Elizabeth Folino and brother, John (Rosalie) Folino of Lake George, NY; nephew, John Folino of VA and niece, Stephanie (Adam) Wagar of Troy, NY. Paul was a retiree of JC Penny. A talented artist and faithful friend.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at St. Ann’s Home (2nd floor) and Lifetime Care Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Paul.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 10 AM- 11 AM. Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice .