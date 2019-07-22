Roger M. Williams

Greece – July 16, 2019, age 78. Predeceased by his wife, Linda (Williams); & his brothers John & Vincent. Survived by his children, Michele Pechie (James Scott) & Michael (Kirsten) Williams; grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Pechie, Joseph (Erin Lowry) Pechie, Lauren Pechie (Daniel Dougherty), Libby Williams, Margit Williams & Cooper Williams.

Family will receive friends Monday, July 22nd from 9 – 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM; followed by burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Roger to Villa of Hope, 3300 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616.