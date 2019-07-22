- Spencerport Canal Days 2019Posted 1 day ago
- Community message from Brockport PolicePosted 1 day ago
- Spencerport Canal Museum offers educational experiencesPosted 1 day ago
- Churchville Luminaria Ceremony set for July 31Posted 1 day ago
- Churchville-Chili Continuing Education summer programs focus on STEAMPosted 1 week ago
- Graduation 2019Posted 4 weeks ago
Roger M. Williams
Greece – July 16, 2019, age 78. Predeceased by his wife, Linda (Williams); & his brothers John & Vincent. Survived by his children, Michele Pechie (James Scott) & Michael (Kirsten) Williams; grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Pechie, Joseph (Erin Lowry) Pechie, Lauren Pechie (Daniel Dougherty), Libby Williams, Margit Williams & Cooper Williams.
Family will receive friends Monday, July 22nd from 9 – 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM; followed by burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Roger to Villa of Hope, 3300 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616.