Howard E. Hovey

Formerly from Spencerport, peacefully passed away on May 8, 2019 at age 78 in Leesburg, Florida.

Predeceased by his parents Earl and Anna Hovey from Rochester NY.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Karen; two daughters Kim and Jay Daly and Pam O’Grady; six grandchildren, Justin Smith, Michael Daly, Kayla Smith, April Daly, Kirsten O’Grady and Katrina Daly; a sister, Peggy Piasecki; two brothers, Larry (Marietta Blaisedell) and Dick (Linda) Hovey; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Howard was a graduate from John Marshall High School and a retiree from Eastman Kodak Company. After his retirement he and his wife Karen relocated to Florida. Howard was a hardworking man who always put his family and wife first before himself. Besides being an avid NASCAR fan and enjoying several Daytona 500 races with his wife, he enjoyed camping, gardening, being outdoors, spending time with his family and the grandkids and he even enjoyed spoiling the four-legged animals his children had. One of the many things he and his wife Karen enjoyed together was cruising. During their many years together, they had been on 23 with their last cruise together was this January. For their 50th wedding anniversary Howard and Karen took their family on a Caribbean cruise.

A Memorial Service was held July 20 at Fowler Funeral Home Inc., Brockport. Interment at Garland Cemetery. Donations can be made to Greece Baptist Church, Long Pond Road, Hovey Family Scholarship in his memory.