Kathryn L. Twentymon

Parma – Peacefully at home July 20, 2019. Kathryn Twentymon, 86. Predeceased by her husband, Bob Twentymon, 2016. Survived by her children, Danny, Gary (Julie) Twentymon, Robin (Bill) Lawson and Beth Anne Heintz (Kenneth Vinita); her brother, John (Leona) Miller; her sisters, Dixie Dunn and Sandy (Burt) Corey; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Leo & Julia Miller and her brothers, Richard, Chuck and Patrick.

Friends are invited to call WED. 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc., 735 East Avenue, Hilton where a Service will be held at 7 PM after calling. Private interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the National Kidney Foundation in Kay’s memory.