Don't miss
- Spencerport Canal Days 2019Posted 3 days ago
- Community message from Brockport PolicePosted 3 days ago
- Spencerport Canal Museum offers educational experiencesPosted 3 days ago
- Churchville Luminaria Ceremony set for July 31Posted 3 days ago
- Churchville-Chili Continuing Education summer programs focus on STEAMPosted 1 week ago
- Graduation 2019Posted 4 weeks ago
Donald W. Post
By Admin on July 24, 2019
Brockport – Donald W. Post passed away on January 22, 2019 at the age of 54. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald & Marjorie Post. He is survived by an uncle, cousins & other family members.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue in Hilton.