Brockport – Donald W. Post passed away on January 22, 2019 at the age of 54. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald & Marjorie Post. He is survived by an uncle, cousins & other family members.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue in Hilton.