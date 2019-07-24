Paula Jean Mattison (Prince)

Kendall – On Monday July 22, 2019 after a valiant 7-year fight with cancer. Predeceased by her paternal grandparents Elmer and Ella Mae Prince. She is survived by her beloved son John Eric Mattison, loving parents Paul and Mary Lou Prince, maternal grandparents Fred and Helen Greguire, very best friends Denise, David and Quinn, many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday July 26th from 11 AM – 2 PM and 4 – 8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where a Celebration of Paula’s life will follow at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Wilmot Cancer Institute Development Center, 300 E. River Rd., PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.