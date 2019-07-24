Thomas T. Young

Hilton – On July 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; children, Lisa Ouelette, Christopher (Laura) Young & Stephanie Young; grandchildren, Stephan (Adrianna), Alyssa, & Emily Ouelette, Ryan & Nicholas Young; nieces & nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Harvey & Christine and his brother, Robert H. and nephew, Bobby Joe Young.

Friends may call Friday from 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton where Tom’s Funeral Service will be held Saturday 10 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery.