Walter R. Ziegler

Greece – On July 21, 2019. Survived by daughter, Julie (Justin) Sullivan; grandchildren, Rylie & Logan Sullivan; his brothers, Richard (Kathy), David (Terry), & Chuck (Nancy) Ziegler; special friend, Jacqueline Miesch. A lifelong resident of Greece, Walter loved fishing and took great joy in his role as Santa for 40 years.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Genesee Valley Rotary Camp in his memory.