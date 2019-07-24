Don't miss
- Spencerport Canal Days 2019Posted 3 days ago
- Community message from Brockport PolicePosted 3 days ago
- Spencerport Canal Museum offers educational experiencesPosted 3 days ago
- Churchville Luminaria Ceremony set for July 31Posted 3 days ago
- Churchville-Chili Continuing Education summer programs focus on STEAMPosted 1 week ago
- Graduation 2019Posted 4 weeks ago
Walter R. Ziegler
By Admin on July 24, 2019
Greece – On July 21, 2019. Survived by daughter, Julie (Justin) Sullivan; grandchildren, Rylie & Logan Sullivan; his brothers, Richard (Kathy), David (Terry), & Chuck (Nancy) Ziegler; special friend, Jacqueline Miesch. A lifelong resident of Greece, Walter loved fishing and took great joy in his role as Santa for 40 years.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Genesee Valley Rotary Camp in his memory.