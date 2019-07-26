- Spencerport Canal Days 2019Posted 5 days ago
Pastor Michael Stepanian
North Chili – Went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his father and mother, younger brother Bob and first wife Donna. Survived by his wife, Audrey; son, Mike; daughter, Denise (Roger Wiltsie); 2 step- sons; 2 step-daughters; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd., N. Chili 14514, Sunday 2-3 PM. Memorial Service to follow 3 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pearce Memorial Church or your local hospice. For more information, please visit: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com