Teresa L. Leicht

Brockport – After a long courageous battle with cancer, Teresa passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Predeceased by her mother Deb Hamlin. She is survived by her loving husband Peter, beloved children Madison, Peter and Joshua, father Harry Hamlin (Sue Abbs), brother Chris (Lynn) Hamlin, niece Haley , nephew Bryson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert (Carole) Leicht, brothers-in-law Robert (Linda), Ron (Patty), Steve (Sue), and Edward (Veronica).

Family will receive friends on Sunday July 28th from 2-6 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 PM at the Brockport Fire Department Exempts, 248 West Ave., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Aurora House, PO Box 21, Spencerport, NY 14559.