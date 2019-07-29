Bernard G. Heydens

North Chili – Thursday, July 25, 2019 suddenly at age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Doris; brother, Edward; father and mother-in-law, George and Ruth Schlueter. Survived by his loving wife, Ginny of 57 years; children, Wendy (Ron) Wandtke, Gary (Joanne), Jim, Patti Heydens-Ott; grandchildren, Nick (Jessica), Jenna (John), Chris, Alyssa (Mike), Josh, Samantha, Jacob and Olivia; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Thiele; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Guerriero and Donna Bonehill; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Bernie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies were Nascar, New York Yankees, spider solitaire and reading. He was a devoted employee for many years at Rochester Gear.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4. Funeral Mass, Monday 11 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road, Rochester 14624. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scott Spino Foundation Inc. or to St. Helen’s Church.