Greece – July 10, 2019, Lucille L. Oldfield, age 90. Predeceased by husband, William (1993) and son-in-law, Kevin Smith. Survived by her children, Lee (Nancy) Oldfield, Susan (Chris) McMaster, Nancy Smith, Paul Oldfield & Karen (Rob) Tolle; brother, David (Marion) Meeks; grandchildren, Lee (Stephanie) Oldfield, Peter Oldfield, Kyle (Jennifer) Smith, Tyler Smith & Robin Tolle; great grandchildren, Isaac, Lena, Allison, Aubrey & Cole.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2-3 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family, White Haven Memorial Park.

Donations can be made in memory of Lucille to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.