Donald Blackburn

Spencerport – On July 30, 2019 at age 71. Predeceased by his wife of 52 years Kathy Blackburn. Survived by his children, Angela (Angel Jr.) Diaz, Jeremy (Danielle) Blackburn; 3 grandchildren, Alexander Diaz, Mackenzie Blackburn, Kaitlyn Blackburn. Don was born on August 3, 1947 in West Virginia. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1 from 10 AM-12 PM with a funeral service following at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment in Fairfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Veterans Outreach Center 459 South Ave. Rochester, NY 14620 in Don’s memory.