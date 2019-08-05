Alma J. Stowe

Riga – Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at age 87. Predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Stowe; daughter, Lauren A. Stowe and 2 infant children. Survived by son, Richard E. (Kathy) Stowe; grandchildren, Eric W. (Neha) and Mark R. (Jaclyn); great-grandchildren, William M., Amelia L. and Annabelle R.; sister-in-law, Jane S. Marks. Alma was a life long member of First Presbyterian Church of Chili, where she was the organist for 25 years and actively participated in the life of the church.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service Saturday 11AM at First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Chili or the Aurora House.