Don't miss
- Farm Market Hop plannedPosted 12 hours ago
- Westside Challenger Tennis offers fall programPosted 13 hours ago
- Community message from Brockport PolicePosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Canal Museum offers educational experiencesPosted 2 weeks ago
Betty A. Bridenbaugh
By Admin on August 5, 2019
Chili – Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at age 99. Predeceased by her husband, J. Ross; son, Phil and sister, Joyce Baker. Survived by daughters, Joyce (Bill) Felluca and Nancy Bridenbaugh (Billy); daughter-in-law, Barb Bridenbaugh; brother, Bob Morrill; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held Thursday 11 AM at Hilton United Methodist Church, 21 West Ave., Hilton, NY 14468. Interment Grove Place Cemtery. In lieu of flowers donations to Chili-Ambulance for more info go to www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com