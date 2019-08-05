Betty A. Bridenbaugh

Chili – Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at age 99. Predeceased by her husband, J. Ross; son, Phil and sister, Joyce Baker. Survived by daughters, Joyce (Bill) Felluca and Nancy Bridenbaugh (Billy); daughter-in-law, Barb Bridenbaugh; brother, Bob Morrill; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held Thursday 11 AM at Hilton United Methodist Church, 21 West Ave., Hilton, NY 14468. Interment Grove Place Cemtery. In lieu of flowers donations to Chili-Ambulance for more info go to www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com