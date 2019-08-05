Don't miss
Earl N. “Butch” Clark Jr.
By Admin on August 5, 2019
Hamlin – Suddenly, August 1, 2019, age 70. Predeceased by his father, Earl Clark Sr.; & brother, George Clark. Survived by his wife, “Pat” [Branigan]; mother, Wilberta Clark; children, Christopher & Jennifer Clark; grandson, Dylan Clark; brother, Todd (Pam) Clark; sisters, Kathy (Gary) Unterborn, Bonnie (Darwin) Doty & Trudy Welch; & numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Gathering at the convenience of family. Donations in memory of Butch can be made to the Walker Fire Department, 1420 Walker Lake Ontario Rd, Hilton, NY 14468.