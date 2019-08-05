Don't miss
- Farm Market Hop plannedPosted 12 hours ago
- Westside Challenger Tennis offers fall programPosted 13 hours ago
- Community message from Brockport PolicePosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Canal Museum offers educational experiencesPosted 2 weeks ago
Jill J. M. Rakov (McLaughlin)
By Admin on August 5, 2019
Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Friday August 2, 2019 at the age of 99. Predeceased by her husband Harold. She is survived by her beloved children, son; David Rakov and daughter; Mary Theresa deGroat, grandchildren; Emma Lou and Mark Harold deGroat.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday August 9, 2019 at 10 AM in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 State St., Brockport.