Judith L. (Nielsen) Hamlin

Brockport – Judith L. Hamlin, 78, of Brockport, NY, LeRoy, NY, and Nokomis, FL passed away on July 11, 2019 in Florida. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald, in 2015; parents, Niel and Elma (Wesley) Nielsen; brother, Niel “Bill” Nielsen, sisters, Dolores Horton and Barbara Schultz. Judith is survived by sons, Joseph and John; daughters, Rhondalee and Robin; brother, David Nielsen; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery, 4988 Lake Road, Brockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice.