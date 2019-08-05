Marshall L. Reazor Jr.

Hilton – Peacefully at home on July 30, 2019. Marshall Reazor, 72. He is survived by his wife, Mary Britton Reazor; his brother, James (Marian) Reazor; his in-laws, Dianne (Everett) Weaver, Allen (Cathy) Britton and Gail (Ron Pixley) Hoffman; many nieces, nephews & grandnieces & nephews.

Friends are invited to a Remembrance Gathering Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1-2 PM at Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Followed by a Memorial Luncheon at the Lloyd Room of Hilton Baptist Church, 50 Lake Ave. Private Interment Riverside Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band, P.O, Box 745 Hilton, NY 14468 in Marshall’s memory.