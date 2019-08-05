Mary C. Jackson

Chili – Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at age 76. Predeceased by her son, Rich. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert; children, Mark and David (Rebecca Kingman); brother, Tom (Trudy) Cravens; sister, Julie (Steve) Edmonds; brother-in-law, Doug (Lynn) Jackson; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary received a Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University and a Master’s Degree from the University of Rochester. She was employed through the years at Strong Memorial Hospital, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics and Emery and Scuro DMD. She was an active member of the Parkminster Church and Pearce Memorial FMC for many years. Mary was a part of the Rochester Oratorio Society for many years and enjoyed reading, gardening, singing, spending time with family and engaging in light-hearted mischief. She was a beloved friend to all who knew her.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held Saturday, August 10 at 3 PM at Parkminster Presbyterian Church, 2710 Chili Ave. Private Interment at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Bergen, NY. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or InterVaristy Christian Fellowship.