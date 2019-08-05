Don't miss
- Farm Market Hop plannedPosted 12 hours ago
- Westside Challenger Tennis offers fall programPosted 13 hours ago
- Community message from Brockport PolicePosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Canal Museum offers educational experiencesPosted 2 weeks ago
Patricia O. Anderson
By Admin on August 5, 2019
Gates – Friends are invited to call at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 AM – 12 PM with a brief service during calling at 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home.