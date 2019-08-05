Thomas Summerfield Sloey

Rochester – Friday, August 2, 2019, age 87. Predeceased by the love of his life, Doris Barnard Sloey; brother, Jack and sister, Jeanne. Survived by son and daughters, James (Peggy) Sloey, Deborah Baron, Kathleen (David) Jensen; sister, Dorothea Erwin; sisters-in-law, Dolores Sloey and Evelyn Barnard; grandchildren, James (Brooke) Irene, Heather (Bill) Edwards, Stephanie (Paul) Geary, Bethany (Matt) Pulvino, Christina Joslin, Julie (Kevin) Coughlin, Jonathan Tallent (Kate Dail), Michelle Sloey, Cory (Toni) Baron, Jody Baron, Tina (Brandon) Sosa, Summer Jensen; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.

Thomas was a Kodak retiree and a Navy Veteran of Korea.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday August 9th, 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday 11 AM at the funeral home. Entombment, White Haven Memorial Park. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.