James D. Stotts

Chili – Passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by family at age 87. Survived by his loving, devoted wife of 67 years, Dorothy; 4 children, Debbie Rak, Darrell, Jim, and Jody Reynolds; 7 grandchildren. Jim served for 2 years in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a retiree of Kodak after 26 years. He will be fondly remembered for his love of travel and nature and for his skill at building things big and small.

Friends are invited to call Thursday 11 AM – 1 PM and celebrate of his life. His Graveside Service will immediately follow at 1 PM at Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Epiphany, 3285 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 1462