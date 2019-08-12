Alison Patricia Hassett

Chili – Sunday, August 4, 2019 at age 19. Survived by parents, Gregory & Lisa and brother, Frank; grandparents, Thomas & Patricia Schryver and Alice L. Hassett (David Abell); aunts and uncles, Thomas Schryver (Ellen Greenberg), James (Christi) Schryver, Susan (James) Dalton, Meredith (James) Wood, Kathleen Hendrickson and Theresa (Keith) Baker; cousins, James Schryver, Sarah and Zhanna Baker, Raeann and Liam Dalton. Predeceased by grandfather, Lester William Hassett “Bill”.

Calling hours will be held at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 2-7. Funeral Service, Tuesday 10 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Avenue. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Creative Wellness Opportunities-Mental Health Association of Rochester NY (www.mharochester.org/donate). For more information please visit: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com