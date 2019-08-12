James A. Nichols Sandra G. Nichols

Hilton – James passed July 16, 2019 and his wife Sandra passed August 8, 2019. They are survived by their children, Darlene (Mike) Bishop, Vickie (Toby) Rowell & Jamie Koehler; brothers, James (Karen) Kemp, AJ, Sam and Mike Huls; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by grandson, Joshua Bishop.

Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 5-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where their Service will take place at 7 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to Walker Fire Dept. & Hamlin Animal Shelter.