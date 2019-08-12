Jennifer (Cole) Bradley

Hilton / Canandaigua – Suddenly on August 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her brother, Cory Cole; and uncle, Ricky Cole. She is survived by her mother, Carol (Tom) Johnson; father, Randy Cole, Sr. (Susan Cole); loving fiancé, Christoph Armburster; six children, Cory and Katie Armburster, Daphnie, Quinn and Emma Bradley and their father, Dan Bradley, and Kailey and Brent Kimanski; four sisters, Carrie (Jake) Bettilyon, Tracie (Jeremy) Pullen, Kristin Charlebois (Adam Lynch) and Caitlin Charlebois (Marc Parina); and brother, Randy Leigh Cole.

Friends may call tomorrow (Monday), August 12, from 6-8 pm, at Thomas Burger Funeral Home, 735 E. Avenue, Hilton 14468. Additional calling hours will be held Monday, August 19, from 5-7 pm, at Cheshire Community Church, 4315 Rte. 21 South, Canandaigua. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at the church. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com