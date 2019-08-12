Marilyn Bailey (Slate) (Fitzsimmons)

N. Chili – Peacefully on August 5, 2019 at 80 years old. She is survived by her husband, Stanley “Pete” Bailey; children, John (Jackie) Fitzsimmons, Thomas (Sharon) Fitzsimmons, Jennifer (Ralph) Dickinson, Daniel (Karen) Fitzsimmons, Kevin (Mary) Bailey, Kraig (Joanne) Bailey, Kurt (Lynde) Bailey; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Joel) Greenblatt. Marilyn was born in Alexandria Bay, NY and worked at Rochester Institute of Technology for 25 years. For more information about Marilyn, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Marilyn’s visitation will be on Friday August 9, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday August 10 at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment in Creekside Cemetery in Churchville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association , 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or Churchville Chili Sports Boosters 5786 Buffalo Rd. Churchville, NY 14428 in Marilyn’s memory.