Mildred J. (Priestly) Derleth “Millie”

Hilton – August 6, 2019. Survived by her children, Theo (Ganine) Derleth, Karen (Tom) Lippincott, Kevin (Marti) Derleth & Andy (Karen) Derleth; brother, John Priestly; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, Aug. 17th at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton at 1 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals On Wheels, 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580.