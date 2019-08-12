Patrick J. O’Shea

Chili – Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at age 91. Predeceased by his wife, Rita; brothers and sister, Jerimiah, Gerald and Maureen Sauer. Survived by his children, James (Lydia) and Karen (Ben TenEyck); grandchildren, Dennis, Ryan, Brooke and Alexandra; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Quinn and Presley; brother, Daniel; special friend, Elaine Jezsik; and many nieces and nephews. Patrick was a US Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War.

Friends are invited to call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday August 15th, 4-7 PM. A Celebration of Life Mass, Friday,10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Avenue. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church or Honor Flight.