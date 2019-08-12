Phillip I. Kur

Hamlin – August 9, 2019, age 58. Predeceased by his father, Samuel Kur. Survived by his mother, Roslin Kur; his spouse, George Brinkman; his brother, Barry (Judi) Kur; several nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 6-8 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Service and Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Humane Society, 1255 23rd St. NW, Ste. 450, Washington, DC 20037.