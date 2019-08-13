- Entries sought for Erie Canalway Photo ContestPosted 2 days ago
Lillyan C. Bachelor
Greece – Lillyan, 96, entered heaven on August 10, 2019. Lillyan was a gifted vocalist who shared her love for music, excitement for life, and unwavering faith in God with all. Her husband, Donald and grandson, Donald John MacDavitt, predecease her. She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Eric) Tencza and Lynda (Daniel, Sr.) MacDavitt; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Friday 2-4 PM, followed by a celebration of life service at 4 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Golisano Children’s Hospital (https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/childrens-hospital/ways-to-give/make-a-gift.aspx) or THON (https://donate.thon.org/) in Lillyan’s memory.