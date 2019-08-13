Perry L. Bush

Hamlin – August 5, 2019, age 68. Survived by his beloved wife, Luise; his loving children, Megan & Jeffrey Bush; brother, Dan (Debbie) Bush; brother-in-law, Steven Caccamise; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews & friends. Predeceased by his parents, Emma & Everett Bush; and siblings, Viola, Helen (Harold) & Jim.

Perry retired from Gannett Newspaper after 17 years and was also employed by Gleason Works. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Hamlin. Interment will be held in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Perry to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.