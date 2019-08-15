Donald “Don” Nickler

Spencerport – August 12, 2019 at age 90. Predeceased by his wife, Myrna L. Nickler. He is survived by his children, Beth (Joseph) Murrer, Linda (Mark) Najder, Russel Nickler; granddaughter, Shannon (Patrick) Baerman; sister, Ellen Lyon of Emporium, PA; many beloved grand dogs.

Don was a proud Veteran of the Korean War & a member of the Free Masons. He was retired from Rochester Products. For more information about Don, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Don’s visitation will be on Friday August 16 from 2-4 & 7-9 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral service will be on Saturday August 17 at 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 191 Nichols St. Spencerport, NY 14559. Interment in Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Don’s memory.