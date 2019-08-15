Margaret “Peggy” O’Callaghan (Naughton)

Chili – Peggy O’Callaghan passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019, age 63. Predeceased by her husband, Tom O’Callaghan; father Michael Naughton and niece Haley Naughton. Survived by mother, Peggy Naughton; son, Tom (Katy) O’Callaghan; daughter, Katie (Peter) Fallone and beloved new granddaughter, Nora Grace Fallone; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews: Kevin (Elaine) Naughton and their children Jeffrey, Maura and Conor, Michael (Peggi) Naughton and their children Brienna and Devin, James (Susan) Naughton and their children Hannah, Lily and Fiona, John (Wendy) Naughton and their children Aurora and Clare, Mary Naughton and her children Meaghan and Kiera, Eileen (Bob) Merberg and their children Oren and Maya, Patrick (Kathleen) Naughton and their children Jackson and Cooper; and many other O’Callaghan, Naughton, and Waters relatives.

Peggy was born in Rochester, NY on August 30, 1955. She graduated from Gates-Chili High School in 1973. When her parents Mike and Peggy Naughton bought The Johnson House restaurant in 1977, Peggy devoted her time in many different roles that led to the success of the business. In 1994, she started working at her favorite place, Wegmans, and retired from the corporate office in 2018 after 24 years of service. Peggy loved spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild Nora, born this past June. Her passions were cooking and gardening. For more information about Peggy, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Friends and family are invited to Peggy’s visitation on Thursday, August 15, from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 21 South Main St, Churchville, NY.